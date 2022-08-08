FBI Operates Donald Trump’s Home: ‘They Even Broke My Safe’, Says Former US President | World

Donald Trump’s Florida home, a property in the Mar-A-Lago resort, was searched by FBI agents on Monday, the former US president said in a statement.

He complained about the operation, which he called unnecessary and inappropriate – he said he had already cooperated with the investigations.

Share via WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

2 of 2 Image of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump’s club and residence — Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters Image of Mar-A-Lago, Donald Trump’s club and residence — Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters

“[A operação] is prosecutorial misconduct, is using the justice system as a weapon and an attack by radical left members of the Democratic Party who desperately do not want me to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will also do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming legislative elections.”

How is Palm Beach, the billion dollar island in Florida where Trump intends to live after the White House

Trump Florida Resort Mar-a-Lago Partially Closed Due to Covid Outbreak

Donald Trump meets Jair Bolsonaro in Mar-a-Lago, USA

He said that an “attack” like this “could only take place on broken Third World countries and that “sadly, the US has now become one of those countries, corrupt on a level never seen before.”

“They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and [o escândalo de] Watergate, in which agents raided the Democratic National Committee? Here, on the contrary, the Democrats have invaded the house of the 45th president of the United States,” he complained.

‘The Persecution of Donald J. Trump’

The text is written in first person, but in one paragraph it says that “the political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years”. He then recalls the case of the impeachments he suffered and says that the alleged persecution “never ends”.

Trump bought the resort in 1985 for $10 million. The 126-room mansion belonged to Marjorie Merriweather Post, owner of General Foods, who died in 1973 and left it to the US government as a possible “Winter White House”.

The government returned the property in 1981. After purchasing it, Trump spent millions on renovations while he lived there seasonally, usually between November and May, when Florida’s weather is mild.

In the early 1990s, Trump experienced financial difficulties due to falling property prices. He then told the city council that he could not afford the $3 million annually needed to maintain the site.

He then managed to turn Mar-a-Lago into a social club. Members pay an initial fee of $200,000 and an annual fee of $14,000 to gain access to the resort.

It was at his home in Mar-a-Lago that Trump received President Jair Bolsonaro in 2020.