Fictional characters who are fashion icons

Have you ever seen a meme related to personality change due to a movie or series? So it is! This feeling is even stronger when a fictional character is a fashion icon, that is, is so stylish that makes me want to copy all the looks.

And no matter the genre of the production: whether about the fashion world or even others with different themes, there are always characters whose visuals are so incredible that they end up creating trends.

So, here are some of these characters from series and movies that are very stylish and can even help you get inspired for your own looks:

Carrie Bradshaw (Sex & The City)

It is impossible to talk about stylish characters without mentioning Carrie Bradshaw, Is not it? The character, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, became a fashion reference with her ladylike dresses and their fancy coats.

And the best thing is that, even though it’s a 1998 series, the episodes are available on HBO Max with a plus! In late 2021, it was released “And Just Like That“, a new chapter of Sex and The City. In other words, the series has a reunion like that!

Andy Sachs (The Devil Wears Prada)

Of course, in a movie like “The Devil Wears Prada”, in which the focus is precisely on the fashion world, the looks couldn’t be anything less than wonderful, right? And in that sense, Anne Hathaway’s character stands out, especially after her “transformation” throughout the story. Among the pieces used by Andy, we can highlight the trench coats and blazers always stylish and from very renowned brands.

Rachel Green(Friends)

Going for a little simpler and even easier to copy looks, Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, was also a huge fashion icon! And that’s from the time “Friends” was on the air (1994 – 2004), to the present day. Pieces such as plaid shirts, mom jeans and overalls were big hallmarks of the character. Aside from, of course, her haircut, which many women have imitated over the years.

Holly Golightly (Breakfast at Tiffany’s)

Despite “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” being a movie from the 60s, the little black dress worn by Audrey Hepburn’s character is still very successful. So this is another character that can’t forget when it comes to fashion, right?





Audrey Hepburn’s character in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is a true fashion icon Photo: Playback / Instagram / Alto Astral

Blair Waldorf (Gossip Girl)

Speaking of Audrey Hepburn, she is one of the inspirations for the looks of another character well known for her style — Blair Waldorf. With an always classic look and full of accessories, Leighton Meester’s character rocks her looks a lot. And how can you forget about Blair’s iconic tiaras, right?

Emily (Emily in Paris)

Starring Lily Collins, the series “Emily in Paris” is another one that brings incredible looks in several of its characters. However, the highlight is for Emily herself, with her various mixes of prints, berets and pieces with striking colors.

Cher Horowitz (Mothers of Beverly Hills)

Of course you already know the iconic yellow plaid outfit used by Cher (Alicia Silverstone), in “The Little Girls of Beverly Hills”. However, this is not the only stylish look of the character, who also appears with several beautiful overlays and amazing accessories throughout the film.