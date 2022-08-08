Find out which films are on the ‘Afternoon Session’ between August 8th and 12th

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:
Monday, August 08
Despicable Me 2
Original Title: Despicable Me 2
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Chris Renaud; Pierre Coffin
Cast: Benjamin Bratt;Kristen Wiig;Miranda Cosgrove;Russell Brand;Steve Carell
Class: Comedy
Gru left his villainous life behind. But the Anti-Villain League has other plans: have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.
Tuesday, August 9th
Under the Tuscan Sun
Original Title: Under The Tuscan Sun
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2003
Director: Audrey Wells
Cast: Lindsay Duncan; Raoul Bova; Sandra Oh; Vincent Riotta
Class: Comedy
Writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting someone who will change her life.
Wednesday, August 10th
The mother-in-law
Original Title: Monster-in-Law
Country of Origin: American
Year of Production: 2005
Director: Robert Luketic
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes
Class: Comedy
After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.
Thursday, August 11
A matter of time
Original Title: About Time
Country of Origin: English
Year of Production: 2013
Director: Richard Curtis
Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander
Class: Romance
After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.
Friday, August 12
My Father, My Hero
Original Title: The Finishers
Country of Origin: Belgian; French
Year of Production: 2014
Director: Nils Tavernier
Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Héraud, Sophie de Furst, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil
Class: Drama
Julien is a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the toughest triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.
