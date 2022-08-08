Find out which films are on the ‘Afternoon Session’ between August 8th and 12th

Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Not knowing which movies will be on during the week in the “Afternoon Session”? Check out the program of feature films for the whole family and prepare the popcorn to accompany the movie session from Monday to Friday after “O Cravo e a Rosa”. Check out:

Monday, August 08

Despicable Me 2

Original Title: Despicable Me 2

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Chris Renaud; Pierre Coffin

Cast: Benjamin Bratt;Kristen Wiig;Miranda Cosgrove;Russell Brand;Steve Carell

Class: Comedy

Gru left his villainous life behind. But the Anti-Villain League has other plans: have him fight a powerful criminal alongside Agent Lucy.

Tuesday, August 9th

Under the Tuscan Sun

Original Title: Under The Tuscan Sun

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2003

Director: Audrey Wells

Cast: Lindsay Duncan; Raoul Bova; Sandra Oh; Vincent Riotta

Class: Comedy

Writer Frances embarks on a tour of Tuscany, Italy. There, she decides to buy a property and ends up meeting someone who will change her life.

Wednesday, August 10th

The mother-in-law

Original Title: Monster-in-Law

Country of Origin: American

Year of Production: 2005

Director: Robert Luketic

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda, Wanda Skyes

Class: Comedy

After years of searching for her Prince Charming, Charlotte falls in love with Kevin. The problem is his mother, who decides to disrupt the couple as much as possible.

Thursday, August 11

A matter of time

Original Title: About Time

Country of Origin: English

Year of Production: 2013

Director: Richard Curtis

Cast: Bill Nighy; Domhnall Gleeson; Lydia Wilson; Margot Robbie; Rachel Mcadams; Richard Cordery; Tom Hollander

Class: Romance

After discovering he can travel through time, Tim uses his ability to win the heart of the woman of his dreams and save his friend from professional disaster.

Friday, August 12

My Father, My Hero

Original Title: The Finishers

Country of Origin: Belgian; French

Year of Production: 2014

Director: Nils Tavernier

Cast: Jacques Gamblin, Alexandra Lamy, Fabien Héraud, Sophie de Furst, Pablo Pauly, Xavier Mathieu, Christelle Cornil

Class: Drama

Julien is a young man who lives in a wheelchair. He convinces his father to compete in one of the toughest triathlon events, rebuilding their relationship.

