Firefighter answers call and discovers that 10 relatives burned to death – The Santa Catarina news site

The tragedy occurred in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Ten people from the same family died in a fire in the early hours of Saturday (06), in the state of Pennsylvania, in the United States. However, firefighter Harold Baker went to fight the flames and only discovered when he arrived at the scene that it was his own home.

The Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company firefighter lost a son, daughter, three grandchildren, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and two other relatives in the fire. Three adults managed to escape safely. Part of the family was in the house, located in the rural community of Nescopeck, 150 km from Philadelphia. The police opened an investigation to discover the causes of the fire that caused the tragedy.

“When we turned the corner here on Dewey (the street where he lives), I knew immediately which house it was. I was in the first car and when we stopped the whole place was completely engulfed in flames,” the heartbroken firefighter told Citizens’ Voice.

In another interview, Baker regretted not being able to enter the house to rescue family members. The bodies were found hours later in the destroyed house with the help of sniffer dogs.

