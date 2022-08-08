First Death canceled by Netflix

THE Netflix decided to cancel the series First death (first kill) after making the 1st, and now only, season available in June. The series is produced Emma Roberts.

The reason for the cancellation was not provided.

The series is starring Imani Lewis (The Get Down) and Sarah Catherine Hook (monsterland and NOS4A2).

Netflix releases trailer for vampire series First Death

In the plot, we will follow the teenage vampire Juliette (Hook) who is about to make her first kill, and so, who knows, she might be able to take her place in a powerful family of vampires. And for that, she aims to kill the new girl in town called calliope (Lewis). But to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of famous hunters. Both will discover also killing each other will be harder than falling in love.

First death is available in the Netflix catalog.

