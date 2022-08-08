First Ukrainian cereal ship arrives in Turkey – News

The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain docked on Monday (8) at its final destination, Turkey, Ukraine announced, while the arrival of another ship that should have docked on Sunday in Lebanon was delayed.

The Turkish freighter Polarnet, which departed on Friday (5) from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, with 12,000 tonnes of maize, arrived at its destination after inspection by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), established in Istanbul, under the terms of the agreement. international agreement signed in July, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine announced in a statement.





“This first successful experience […] allows us to be optimistic about future prospects,” Ukrainian minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement.

Russia and Ukraine signed two agreements on July 22, monitored by Turkey and the UN, that allowed the resumption of exports of Ukrainian cereals blocked in ports since the beginning of the war, on February 24, and of Russian agricultural products, despite sanctions. westerners.

The freighter Razoni, which set sail on August 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa with 26,000 tonnes of maize and was due to dock in Tripoli on Sunday, has yet to reach its destination.

According to the Ukrainian ambassador to Lebanon, “the final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to the delay in delivery [cinco meses]”.





The seller “is looking for another destination. It could be Lebanon or another country,” the Ukrainian embassy added on Twitter.

Eight ships have sailed since the agreement was signed, Ukrainian authorities said Monday morning. The Ukrainian government expects between three and five ships to set sail daily for up to two weeks.

Ukrainians turn Russian tank remains into a vegetable garden



