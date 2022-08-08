Five Streaming Services More Affordable Than Netflix

With the globalization and access of streaming in Brazil and in the world, new choices were emerging and competition was established.

Some particularities of each one attract the public to subscribe, as the catalog and prices are influential when choosing. In a market that renews its content all the time, keeping customers is a complicated task.

What are the streams?

HBO Max

For fans of Warner and European football, more specifically the Champions League, this is perhaps the best option. To talk about values, we must understand that they are two separations. The mobile, which is intended for use on cell phones and the Multiscreen, which can be used on the computer, video game, chromecast and smart televisions.

Mobile:

Monthly: R$ 19.90 / month

Quarterly: R$ 18.90 / 3 months (amount charged each month)

Yearly: R$ 14.16 (amount charged each month)

Multiscreen:

Monthly: R$ 27.90

Quarterly: R$ 24.97 = R$ 74.90

Yearly: R$ 19.99 per month

The difference is that in Multitelas, 5 profiles can be created, with content reaching up to 4k quality and the availability of three people to watch at the same time, in addition to being able to download their own content. Stay tuned when choosing the annual plan as HBO Max will change and cease to exist. We have already written on the subject, Click here.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime streaming is on the rise. It is also due to the fact that subscribers have free shipping on several products on the Amazon shopping platform. In this service, there are three simultaneous screens and it is also possible to download videos. As we did before, let’s separate the table.

Monthly: R$ 14.90

Yearly: R$ 9.92 per month (accounting for R$ 119 per year)

It also has integration with Premiere, Paramount and MGM channels. The standard Amazon Prime subscription does not include these channels, which can be subscribed directly through the platform.

Globoplay

This service is directly linked to Globo channels. In it, any program or soap opera that you missed can be reviewed whenever you want. In addition, it has series and films that do not have a direct relationship with TV Globo’s exclusivity or production. Recently, Telecine joined Globo Play, which is also signed separately.

Value Table

Monthly: R$ 24.90

Yearly: BRL 14.90 per month

Discovery Plus

There are four simultaneous screens and its operation takes place through cell phones, smart TV and computer. One of the highlights is the inclusion of channels from Animal Planet, Discovery Kids, TLC, among other television channels that until recently were exclusive to television.

Value Table

Monthly: BRL 21.90

Annual: BRL 18.90 per month

All these channels mentioned belong to Warner Bros. Just like HBO Max. So much so that these two streams will come together and form one. we comment herein the same article we talk about HBO.

Apple TV+

This streaming platform is available for products made by Apple: iPhone, iPad, computers and notebooks. Windows computers can also access streaming.

Some smart televisions accompany streaming, same situation for consoles from Microsoft and Sony. the price is R$9.90 per month which is deducted from your account after the seven free days. For those purchasing an Apple product, there is the option to redeem and get three months free.