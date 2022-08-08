Flamengo hires a consultant who marked an era in the Brazilian Olympic Committee

Mengão hires professional with extensive experience in sports besides football

Jorge Bichara assumed, this Monday (08), the position of technical consultant of Olympic sports for Flamengo. The professional will accumulate the function of technical director of the Brazilian Athletics Confederation. Bichara is 53 years old, holds a degree in Physical Education, a postgraduate degree in Sports Administration, a Doctor of Science from the University of São Paulo and a master’s degree in Public Administration. At Mais Querido, the challenge is to get the best out of each athlete.

—I will add to the existing team at Flamengo, focusing mainly on planning, on the path that Olympic athletes can take to obtain expressive international results. The club’s Olympic sports are self-sustaining and completely separate from football. I was very impressed with the structuring numbers of the last ten years, today the club has a very qualified structure with high level professionals – commented Bichara, in an interview with the club’s official website.

Bichara’s big challenge at Flamengo will be to make the club improve even more its performance in the Olympics. In the 2020 Games, Mengão won medals with names like Isaquias Queiroz and Rebeca Andrade, from canoeing and artistic gymnastics, respectively. The focus is now on Paris-2024.

— Flamengo has a history of Olympic and Pan-American participation and today it has names with the potential to reach the Olympic team and athletes with the ability to reach the podium. The result in Tokyo was already very good, but a club with the greatness of Flamengo has the potential to increase that number. Let’s go in search of more medals in Paris. We have to take advantage of all that Flamengo has to offer for the Olympic sport concluded George.

Bichara was director of Olympic sports for the COB, the Brazilian Olympic Committee, for 17 years. During this period, Jorge was one of the main responsible for Brazil’s campaigns in the 2019 Pan American and 2020 Olympic Games, in Lima (PER) and Tokyo (JAP).