Flamengo wants to get rid of the 2019 medallion that costs R$430 thousand; understand the case

Flamengo is promoting a major renovation of its squad, and it’s not over yet. The Rubro-Negro already had the departures of Cesar, Gabriel Batista, Natan, Ramon, Gustavo Henrique, Willian Arão and Andreas Pereira. Now, another great name may be living its last days in Rubro-Negro.

According to journalist Venê Casagrande, goalkeeper Diego Alves will be the next to leave. In a video posted this Sunday (7), the reporter for O Dia and SBT stated that the club is looking for a club for the goalkeeper who was an absolute starter from 2019 to 2021, but lost space in the current season.

Without playing since the match against Atlético-MG for the Copa do Brasil, on June 22, Diego Alves made only six games for Flamengo in 2022. He is now the third option of coach Dorival Junior. According to Venê, Rubro-Negro hopes to receive a proposal for the player, but nothing has arrived so far.

In the video, Venê informed that Diego Alves is still one of the leaders of the squad, but it doesn’t come cheap to Flamengo. According to the journalist, the goalkeeper represents a monthly cost of at least R$430 thousand. According to journalist José Miguel Neto, the player’s staff guarantees that Diego Alves will fulfill his contract until the end of this year, in December.

Flamengo monitors Augustin Rossi, from Boca Juniors

Flamengo is already thinking about options for the departure of Diego Alves, who may leave the club in the mid-year window or at the end of 2022. Augustin Rossi, currently at Boca Juniors, is the main option, but it is not an easy business .

The player is in dispute with the Xeneize club and has not accepted the contract renewal proposals. Flamengo monitors the case, but the duration of the contract could be an issue. Rossi has a contract with Boca until December 2023 and, therefore, will only be free to sign a pre-contract in June next year.

