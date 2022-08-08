Flamengo x Corinthians: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for Libertadores

Flamengo and Corinthians decide this Tuesday, at Maracanã, the first semifinalist of the Libertadores 2022. After winning the first leg of the quarterfinals by 2-0, Rubro-Negro is ahead in the series and can even lose by a goal difference to guarantee classification.

In addition to the spot in the semifinals, this Tuesday’s duel is also worth a prize of 2 million dollars (about R$ 10.3 million at the current price). As the qualifying goal is no longer a tiebreaker, the classification will be decided on penalties if Corinthians wins by two goals difference.

Without suspensions or new absences due to injury, Flamengo must repeat the lineup of the first game, at Neo Química Arena. The team is having a good time this season and has been undefeated for eight matches. The last defeat was precisely against Corinthians, on July 10, for the Brazilian Championship.

In search of an almost impossible mission, Corinthians must have a very offensive team against Flamengo. Vítor Pereira usually hides the lineup even from the athletes, but the tendency is for an attacking trio with Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto and Willian – the latter recovering from tendinitis, which took him out of the first match. Another important return is that of Renato Augusto.

FLAMENGO x CORINTHIANS
LIBERATORS – QUARTER FINAL – BACK

Stadium: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)
Date and time: August 9, 2022 at 9:30 pm
Referee: Esteban Ostojich (URU)
Assistants: Richard Trinidad (URU) and Carlos Barreiro (URU)
Video referee: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)

Where to watch: SBT, Conmebol TV and in real time from L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

FLAMENGO (Coach: Dorival Júnior)
Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.

Suspended:
hanging: David Luiz
Embezzlement: Rodrigo Caio (left knee injury), Diego Alves (muscle strengthening) and Bruno Henrique (right knee surgery).

CORINTHIANS (Coach: Vítor Pereira)
Cassius; Fagner, Bruno Méndez, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Róger Guedes, Yuri Alberto and Willian.

Suspended:
hanging:
Embezzlement: Paulinho (rupture of the cruciate ligament in the left knee); Maycon (fracture of the second left toe)

