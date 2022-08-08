fortune teller predicts who advances to semifinals

On Tuesday night (9), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), Flamengo welcomes Corinthians at Maracanã for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores. As they won in the first leg by 2 to 0 in Itaquera, Rubro-Negro can lose by up to a goal difference that advances to the semifinal of the continental tournament.

And the game that will take place in a little more than 24 hours had its future read by the psychic Mariana Fonseca, who publishes her predictions on her YouTube channel, called ”MF Tarot”. According to Mariana, the advantage that Mais Querido opened at Neo Química Arena will predominate for the club to qualify. That is, Flamengo will once again be in a Libertadores semifinal.

“Flamengo comes with the gentleman. There’s not much to say. As much as it is a little more complicated game, there can be a lot of fights and arguments (…) Flamengo comes to score, they come to attack. He won’t stop attacking because he won 2-0 in the other game. Flamengo comes to attack with the Sun card. Which is the victory card and the passage to the next phase”, pointed out the tarologist.

On the other hand, Mariana also predicted what Corinthians will find in Rio de Janeiro.

“Corinthians have the Stork, they have the Cruz. A very big sacrifice for Corinthians (…) But here we have the defeat itself. As much as Corinthians and the fans have a lot of faith, based a lot on the spiritual issue, these 2-0 left them in a very bad situation. The cards also bring the mice, which leave them defeated. They cannot enter that way,” he concluded.

Flamengo has been consolidating in Libertadores

In the last four editions of Libertadores, Flamengo was in the quarterfinals on three occasions: Inter (2019), Olímpia (2021) and Corinthians, currently. In the last two, Mengão advanced phase.

In 2019, the club faced Grêmio in the semi, eliminated the rival and ended up being champion by defeating River Plate, in Lima, Peru. In the 2021 edition, Fla repeated the scenario of going to the final, passing in the semi against Barcelona de Guayaquil. However, in the big decision, he ended up being defeated by Palmeiras in Uruguay.

