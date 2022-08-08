Gal Gadot will appear in multiple DC projects, says journalist

journalist of TheWrap, Umberto Gonzalez stated that Gal Gadot will appear as Wonder Woman in multiple DC projects in the coming years.

It is worth remembering that the superheroine has already been confirmed in Shazam! Gods Fury.

“Gal (Gadot) will appear in a few other movies, and I won’t spoil the surprise… She’s in a few other movies currently that are slated for release. I know Gal is a team player, so I think she’s going to be around for a while, I think it’s safe to say.”‎

declared in Twitter Spaces.

It is worth remembering that Gadot is also working alongside Patty Jenkins in the third solo Wonder Woman film, with no release date set.

At a shareholders’ meeting, David Zaslav stated that DC’s film division is very important, and there is a team planning “approximately ten years” of stories involving the main heroes and villains of the brand, such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The great inspiration comes from Marvel Studios, the main competitor, which achieved a real empire under the leadership of Alan Horn, Bob Iger and Kevin Feige.

No wonder Horn will act as a consultant to this administration of Warner Bros. Discovery.