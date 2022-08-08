Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: Leaked promotional material confirms design and more

With official launch confirmed to take place this Wednesday (10), the new Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro now had a series of leaked disclosure images ahead of time.
Shared by the well-known Snoopy Tech, the renderings show the two watches in all their glorywith one image showing the Watch 5 being recharged and the others showing the device on a model’s wrist and with the sleep tracking feature activated.
Unfortunately, the images do not focus on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but in the only photo in which it is presented we can see that the device does not have a rotating bezel, something that has always been a hallmark of the Classic variant.
Of course, Samsung does not confirm the veracity of the material, but we already know basically everything about the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. An example of this is that the standard model will be sold in 40 mm and 44 mm, while the Pro has only 45 mm.
Plus, both come out of the box with Wear OS 3.5 and an updated One UI Watch interface.
Among the notable features, we can mention that the watches are IP68 certified, accelerometer, barometer, body composition sensor, ECG, GPS, NFC, gyroscope and SpO2.
