Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro: Leaked promotional material confirms design and more

With official launch confirmed to take place this Wednesday (10), the new Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro now had a series of leaked disclosure images ahead of time.

Shared by the well-known Snoopy Tech, the renderings show the two watches in all their glorywith one image showing the Watch 5 being recharged and the others showing the device on a model’s wrist and with the sleep tracking feature activated.

Unfortunately, the images do not focus on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but in the only photo in which it is presented we can see that the device does not have a rotating bezel, something that has always been a hallmark of the Classic variant.