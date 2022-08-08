Galaxy Z Fold 4 appears at famous retailer ahead of launch

Samsung will officially launch its newest foldable Galaxy Z fold 4 on August 10th during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. However, the product has just appeared in a promotional image on Amazon confirming its design!

As seen in the image below, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will not have an S Pen stylus port. However, the accessory is expected to have a rear compartment to attach the pen when needed. Furthermore, the promotional image matches the rendered images that have leaked over the past few weeks.

See too:

According to previous reports, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will arrive with a 6.2″ external panel with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio. At the same time, the internal screen will have 7.6″ and a smaller aspect ratio of 21.6:18. In addition, both will support 120 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of hardware, the foldable is expected to feature Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. For stills, there will be a 50MP main lens alongside a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. Finally, it is expected to bring a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

More details on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be shared next week during Samsung’s official launch event!