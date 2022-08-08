“Get out of there, Cuca. Not say it”; Atlético coach ‘does not shut up’ about Verdão for Wednesday and statement reaches Palmeiras fans

Palmeiras managed to increase even more the advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Now, the team is six points ahead of arch-rivals Corinthians, in second place. From the moment the game against Goiás ended and the victory was confirmed, the players have already changed the key and the total focus is on the Atlético-MGWednesday (10), for the Copa Libertadores da América.

The opponent is not having a good phase, he lost at home to Athletico-PR and the crowd booed the team once again. At the press conference, cucaformer Palmeiras coach, played favoritism for Alviverde and said that Abel’s team is the best this edition of the international competition. On social networks, people from Palmeiras joined in the fun to leave this side favorite dealmainly in a playoff in Liberta.

“Palmeiras is Wednesday’s favorite. He has the knife and the cheese in his hand. It is the best team in Libertadores and is experiencing a magical moment. They came here, scored two goals in the painful draw and left as favorites at their home. And we have to go there and do our part. And hope that at the end of Wednesday something different happens and we can win”, stated.

Before, Cuca had already tried to explain the bad moment of the Rooster, who suffered another defeat in the season: “The game was under enormous pressure, with seven or eight corners in a row. Ready for any moment, inside the area, for us to score. And when the opponent takes the rebound of a play that your team is all inside the area, I think we should have positioned ourselves better and killed the play with a foul. These are choices that players make on the field. […] We got off to a bad start and got better. Second half too. When we made it 2-1 in the next minute, we conceded a goal. We finished twice as much as the opponent and didn’t score”, said.

Abel knows how to set up the team well for this type of competition and the Allianz Parque, Wednesday (10), must “boil“. Palmeiras fans are very excited after the heroic draw at Mineirão and the promise is of an overwhelming team at home.