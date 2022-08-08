Google prepares service to compete with Pluto TV

O Google should launch a service similar to Pluto TV (and others like Rakuten, Samsung TV Plus or Xumo) very soon. According to information obtained by the website “9to5Google”, the latest version of the application Android TV launcher brings in your code a reference to live channels – which indicates that a “FAST” model, which combines linear TV and advertising, is being prepared for the Android TV ecosystem.
According to the website, the description of the latest version of the app includes the information “Enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need for subscription, registration or download” and refers to them as “Google TV Channels”. The list of channels, mostly aimed at the North American market, indicates that the service should start in the United States and expand internationally.
The channels that will be available at launch via Google’s new service for Android TV are:
- ABC News Live
- America’s Test Kitchen
- American Classics
- The Asylum
- Battery Pop
- CBC News
- ChiveTV
- Deal or No Deal
- divorce court
- Dry Bar Comedy
- FailArmy
- Filmrise Free Movies
- Hallmark Movies & More
- It’s Showtime at the Apollo!
- Kevin Hart’s LOL! network
- love nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MooviMex
- Nature Vision
- NBC News Now
- Newsmax TV
- nosy
- The Pet Collective
- Power Nation
- reelz
- teletubbies
- Today All Day
- Toon Goggles
- USA Today
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection TV
- Xumo Crime TV
- Xumo Movies
- Xumo Westerns
