Google prepares service to compete with Pluto TV

O Google should launch a service similar to Pluto TV (and others like Rakuten, Samsung TV Plus or Xumo) very soon. According to information obtained by the website “9to5Google”, the latest version of the application Android TV launcher brings in your code a reference to live channels – which indicates that a “FAST” model, which combines linear TV and advertising, is being prepared for the Android TV ecosystem.

According to the website, the description of the latest version of the app includes the information “Enjoy 50 live TV channels without the need for subscription, registration or download” and refers to them as “Google TV Channels”. The list of channels, mostly aimed at the North American market, indicates that the service should start in the United States and expand internationally.

The channels that will be available at launch via Google’s new service for Android TV are:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

ChiveTV

Deal or No Deal

divorce court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! network

love nature

Maverick Black Cinema

MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

nosy

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

reelz

teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

USA Today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns

