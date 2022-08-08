“He couldn’t assemble a team, having 2 in his hand”; Flamengo vice-president sends ‘message’ to Paulo Sousa

Flamengo’s deputy did not spare the former Flamengo coach from criticism after Mengão’s victory over São Paulo

On Saturday night (6), the Flamengo went to Morumbi to face São Paulo for the Brazilian Championship. The team led by coach Dorival Júnior beat São Paulo 2 x 0, added three more points in the leaderboard and reached 36, following in the G-4 and on the heels of leader Palmeiras.

Aiming at the midweek duel against Corinthians, at Maracanã, for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, Dorival Júnior chose to start a mixed team from mengãoand even so he won a good victory, which makes Rubro-Negro continue as one of the favorites to win the Brasileirão title.

After the arrival of Dorival Júnior in charge of Flamengo, the team improved its performance, and went from the fourteenth place in the Brazilian Championship to third place. In addition to staying alive in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana.

Dorival Júnior’s numbers in Flamengo:

17 games

12 wins

4 losses

72.5% utilization

36 goals scored

12 goals conceded

*Sofascore data

Paulo Sousa in charge of Flamengo:

32 games

19 wins

7 draws

6 losses

66.7% use

59 goals scored

29 goals conceded

*Sofascore data