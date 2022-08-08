Hollywood stars remove ‘like’ from publication in which Johnny Depp celebrates victory over Amber Heard

It seems that several Hollywood stars have taken the like to Johnny Depp’s Instagram post celebrating his trial victory against Amber Heard.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million for writing an editorial for the Washington Post in 2018, in which he allegedly implied that he had mistreated her. Although she did not name him, he claims her accusations affected his ability to work.

Heard then filed a lawsuit accusing Depp of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his own lawsuit as a continuation of “mistreatment and harassment”.

In June, the jury returned its verdict, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

He was ordered to pay $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Heard partially won the case and received $2 million in damages, but nothing in punitive damages.

In the course of the lawsuit, and in Depp’s previous legal case against The sunseveral prominent celebrities have given their opinion on the couple, and a large number of Hollywood stars have given their support to Depp in the form of he likes and Instagram.

After the couple shared their respective posts about the verdict, a large number of celebrities gave like to Depp’s post, while Heard received much less support.

However, it has now been reported that, for unclear reasons, many of these celebrities like post.

The names were pointed out by the Twitter user @k4mil1awho compared the post to pre-existing lists collected by Reddit users at the time.

Celebrities whose names previously appeared in the publication but no longer appear include Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr., Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner and the star of Bullet trainJoey Rei.

The post that Johnny Depp shared after learning the verdict of the Amber Heard libel trial (Instagram)

Other celebrities who apparently took the like to Depp’s publication are Jennifer Coolidge, Christina Hendricks, McKenna Grace, Riley Keough, Bruce Campbell and Sam Fender.

The Fender musician came under fire after sharing a photo with Depp taken in a Newcastle pub on the same day the trial verdict was announced. He then apologized for the “disrespectful” moment in the photo, in which he called Depp a “hero”.

The discovery of the apparent setbacks of the he likes This comes after some documents related to the case were made available to the public and were not allowed to be dealt with in court.

These documents included several potentially damaging anecdotes about Depp that Heard’s team were not allowed to mention, and also included other quotes from video testimonials given by famous people such as actress and Depp’s ex-girlfriend Ellen Barkin.