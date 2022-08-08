Holy See, Archie’s death: when a court decides on life, humanity is defeated

Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia intervened on the death of the English boy Archie Battersbee who passed away on Saturday (06/08) after the disconnection of life support devices. Declared brain dead since April after viral social media challenge

After a long legal battle, English boy Archie Battersbee’s life support devices were shut down. Archie was diagnosed with brain death in April of this year after he ran out of oxygen while trying to fulfill a viral social media challenge, according to his mother. Declared brain dead, he was artificially kept alive in a London clinic. Over the past four months, parents who are Christians have fought a tough legal battle for their son. His mother stated yesterday that: “He fought to the end”.

Bishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, intervened on the matter, assuring his prayers for the boy’s soul and for his family through his official Twitter account. He also added, “When someone’s life is decided by a court of law, humanity is defeated.”

Bishop John Sherrington, assistant to the Diocese of Westminster and responsible for life issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, spoke in the last hours about the situation of Archie – which divided public opinion, recalling the already known “cases ” by Charlie Gard and Alfie Evans. “Each step must recognize your inherent dignity as a person created in the image and likeness of God. At this parting time, the process of compassionate care for Archie and his parents is important,” the prelate said. And he emphasized “the need to find better forms of mediation through which parents and health professionals can reach common agreements and avoid complex legal procedures”.