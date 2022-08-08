“House of the Dragon” Brings Back the “Game of Thrones” Universe

By Mariane Morisawa, from Agência Estado

Game of Thrones — or Game of Thrones — came to an end three years ago with record HBO ratings, 59 Emmys, countless citations in other cultural products, and a transformation in the way fantasy works were made and accepted, especially on television. . But the eighth season also disappointed many fans, who found it rushed, somewhat pointless (Bran?) and unfair to several characters, especially favorite Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Dany to the inside.

When HBO announced that, of the many spin-off projects, including a pilot shot at a cost of $30 million and canceled, the series that would go forward would be focused on the Targaryens, many saw The House of the Dragon, which will come to HBO and HBO Max on the 21st, as a way to redeem the saga and Dany.

“I think it’s important to differentiate this series from ‘Game of Thrones'”, said Miguel Sapochnik, co-showrunner of A Casa do Dragão with Ryan Condal, in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

He is known for directing some of the best episodes of the original series, including “Battle of the Bastards”, for which he won an Emmy for directing. “We felt a responsibility to do a good job. But the most important thing was to focus on what we were doing and not what had been done. Because what happened was not our problem.”

The House of the Dragon is set about 200 years before Game of Thrones. At the beginning of ‘GoT’ (as the famous series is known), Daenerys and her brother Viserys (Harry Lloyd) are the last survivors of House Targaryen, they are exiled, and the dragons, extinct, until she receives three eggs that will give rise to Drogon, Viserion and Rhaegal. In House of the Dragon, the Targaryens are at their peak.

“They are indisputable, there are several princes and princesses who have 17 dragons, equivalent to nuclear weapons,” Condal said. “It’s like we’re in Rome at its height of power and glory.”

If the Targaryens cannot be challenged, the only thing that can shake the family is internal conflict. And that’s what happens when King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) chooses his eldest daughter, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock as a teenager and Emma D’Arcy as an adult), to take the Iron Throne after her death, over her brother Daemon. (Matt Smith).

The problem is that no woman ever held the position — Viserys himself benefited from this when the Great Council of Harrenhal preferred him to be king over Rhaenys (Eve Best). The fight will trigger the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons, narrated by author George RR Martin in Fire & Blood.

DEFENDER

Martin, by the way, was the main advocate for a Targaryen story to be the first spin-off. He participates more actively in The House of the Dragon and supported the choice of Condal, a fan of his work, to write the new series. But there were several possible narratives of the dragon tamer family.

The reason for counting this one is simple. “It has the most immediate proximity to ‘Game of Thrones,’ because the decline of the Targaryen dynasty takes decades to unfold, but it starts here,” Condal said.

The Dragon House is a safer spin-off option, therefore. It makes sense: Game of Thrones, even today, is the fifth most popular series in the United States. So much so that HBO is developing a continuation of Jon Snow’s story, with the participation of actor Kit Harington, who played the character in ‘GoT’.