How is it possible to lose a considerable part of the brain and live well? – Galileo Magazine

British actress Emilia Clarke suffered two brain aneurysms (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

In a recent interview, the star of game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke, spoke about being able to live “completely normally” after two aneurysms – one in 2011 and one in 2013 – that caused brain damage. She underwent two brain surgeries.

An aneurysm is a bulge or balloon in the wall of a blood vessel, often accompanied by a headache or severe pain. So how can people survive and thrive despite having, as Clarke reported, “a considerable chunk missing” of the brain?

The key to understanding how brains can recover from trauma is that they are fantastically plastic — meaning that our body’s supercomputer can reform and reshape itself.

Our fantastically plastic brains

Brains can adapt and change in incredible ways. Yours is doing it right now, as you form new memories.

It’s not that the brain evolved to deal with brain trauma, strokes, or aneurysms; our ancestors normally died when this happened and probably stopped reproducing. In fact, we developed very thick skulls precisely to try to prevent brain trauma from happening.

This neural plasticity is a result of our brains evolving to be learning machines. They allow us to adapt to changing environments, to facilitate learning, memory and flexibility. This functionality also means that the brain can adapt after certain injuries, finding new ways to function.

Many organs would not recover after serious damage. But the brain continues to develop throughout life. On a microscopic level, you are changing the brain to create new memories every day.

That extraordinary pound and a half of soft tissue sitting in your skull – with more power and capacity than even the most powerful supercomputer – has an incredible adaptability.

What does it mean to say which parts of the brain are “missing”?

The brain needs a constant, steady supply of oxygenated blood. When injured—for example, by an aneurysm, sudden impact to the inside of the skull, stroke, or surgery—the supply of oxygen can be disrupted.

Sometimes a piece is surgically removed or a region dies from lack of oxygen. For example, sometimes a person with epilepsy does not respond to medication. Thanks to extraordinary brain imaging techniques, we can find the exact place in the brain where the seizure starts and remove part of the brain.

So how does the brain adapt after an injury?

Your brain has about 100 billion neurons and more than 1 trillion synapses (a junction between two neurons, through which an electrical impulse is transmitted). They are constantly reconnecting in response to new experiences, to store and retrieve information.

With brain injury, the changes may be greater; you get new connections around the injury. These synapses can rearrange themselves to get around the damaged part. Axons (long, threadlike parts of a nerve cell that can conduct electrical impulses) form nerve fibers that are sent to new points in response to signals they are receiving from the damaged area.

But there is another form of plasticity called neurogenesis. This involves tiny pockets in the brain where new neurons continue to be born throughout life. And there is evidence that after a brain injury, these neural stem cells can be stimulated, migrating to the area of ​​injury and forming new neurons.

Neurorehabilitation can include physical rehabilitation and speech rehabilitation. And there is also research on using drugs to increase neuroplasticity. This can also apply to slower forms of degeneration, such as Parkinson’s or Huntington’s disease.

As Clarke notes, not everyone makes a significant recovery after a traumatic brain injury; many people experience ongoing disability. Several factors affect how the brain responds to rehabilitation, including the extent and position of brain injury, genetics, lifestyle, and life history.

Some people also experience personality changes after a traumatic brain injury. One of the most famous cases in history was that of Phineas Gage, who had an accident in the 1840s and had a metal rod driven through his head, destroying much of his frontal lobe. He survived and recovered, but his personality changed.

What can you do to give your brain the best chance at life?

I want to end with a message about the five factors of brain health:

1. Diet: evidence shows a relationship between brain health and body health, including the gut microbiome. So ensuring your diet is largely healthy is good for your brain and the rest of your body.

2. Stress: high levels of chronic stress can be bad for the brain

3. Sleep: we know that good sleep hygiene is very important for a healthy brain

4. Cognitive or mental exercise: this is exceptionally beneficial for the brain and can potentially delay brain aging

5. Physical exercise: physical activity is as good for the brain as it is for the body.

Even if you can’t do anything about your genetics, you can change your lifestyle to give your brain better conditions and potentially delay aging.

The healthier your brain, the more likely it will be able to reconnect and heal if injured. They are also more likely to become resilient to the negative aspects of brain aging, such as Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, so that they can be delayed or prevented.

*Professor of epigenetics and neural plasticity at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health (Australia)

This article was originally published in English on the website The Conversation