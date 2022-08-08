How to TRACK boyfriend by WhatsApp and know where he is NOW

Nowadays, with the advancement of geolocation technologies, it has become quite easy to track a person and know where he is. And this can be done in different ways, without having to install programs or hack the person’s cell phone. In this case, know that it is possible find the location of the boyfriend (a) by WhatsApp.

Read more: New WhatsApp will prevent messages from going unanswered

As track a person by whatsapp It may seem impossible, but believe me: you can know where a person is just using the messenger. The first step is to have access to the internet, both for those who are going to track and for the tracked. Another important point requires the device’s geolocation signal (GPS) to be activated.

The principle is basic: users can ask each other to share their position. In WhatsApp there are three distinct periods, which are: 15 minutes, 1 hour and 8 hours.

Remembering that while the app function is activated, it is possible to find out where the partner is at that moment. See below how to put tracking into practice on mobile phones with Android and iOS installed!

How to track a person on WhatsApp?

Those interested in finding out someone’s real-time location should follow the steps below:

for android phones Access the WhatsApp chat with whom the location will be shared; Once this is done, tap the paperclip icon and then the “Location” option; Then you can choose between the options of “Real-time location”; Go to “Continue”; Ready! The location will appear in the chat conversation as a map frame. Now, just have the contact in the message touch the image and accept “View real-time location”. For iOS phones On iPhone (iOS), just open the conversation to share; Next, tap the “+” icon; Then go to “Location”; Select the time you want to share the information; Finally, send your location on the little arrow icon and that’s it. The geolocation has been shared!

But attention: WhatsApp tracking feature is primarily intended to ensure more security and ease of tracking someone. In this case, the other party must be aware with the “watchman”, which must be consented and in agreement between both parties.