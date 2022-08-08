Antonio Guterres said that any attack in the region is ‘suicidal’ and asked Kiev and Moscow to let the IAEA access the site to carry out analysis and maintenance of the largest plant in Europe.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, near Enerhodar, Ukraine



The situation at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, the nuclear power plant of ‘Humanity is a miscalculation of nuclear annihilation’, says UN on situation in Zaporizhia, remains the current epicenter of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine who constantly accuse themselves of carrying out attacks in the region. On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared that the bombing of the nuclear power plant facilities “by the Ukrainian Armed Forces is a potentially extremely dangerous activity… which could have catastrophic consequences for a vast region, including the territory of Europe” and urged Ukraine’s allies “to use their influence to prevent further bombing”. After the new attack in the region, the secretary general of UN, Antonio Guterres, which strongly criticizes the situation at the plant without blaming either side, declared at a press conference in Tokyo that “any attack against a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing” and that he hopes “that the attacks will end” and “that the IAEA have access to the site”, he said and added that “humanity is just a misunderstanding, a miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation”. He also took the moment to ask the world to get rid of its nuclear weapons, “the only guarantee that they will never be used”.

The UN Secretary-General made the remarks after visiting Hiroshima over the weekend, where he spoke on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bomb attack. With the latest attacks, Kiev has warned of the risk of a Chernobyl and advocated for the area to become a demilitarized zone. “The decision we demand from the world community and all our partners… is to remove the invaders from the plant’s territory and create a demilitarized zone on the plant’s territory,” said Petro Kotin, head of Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy company. “The presence of peacekeepers in this region and the transfer of control to them, as well as control of the plant to the Ukrainian side would solve this problem.” he added. He also called for a peacekeeping team to be deployed at the site of ‘Humanity is one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, UN says on situation in ‘Humanity is one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, UN says on situation in Zaporizhia, which is still managed by Ukrainian technicians. According to Kiev, further shelling in the plant’s area damaged three radiation sensors, with two workers hospitalized for shrapnel injuries.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian fire had damaged high-voltage lines serving the Soviet-era plant and forced it to reduce output at two of its six reactors to “avoid interruptions”. The nuclear power plant of ‘Humanity is a miscalculation of nuclear annihilation’, says UN about situation in Zaporizhia has been under Russian control since March, which, according to a statement by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, complicates access to the region for repairs and maintenance, something that has not happened since the conflict began. “Going to the site is very complex because it requires the agreement and cooperation of several actors”, in particular Ukraine and Russia, and the support of the UN, since the plant is in a war zone, Grossi said. “I’m trying to get a mission underway as quickly as possible,” he added. Last week, the IAEA Director General even declared that the situation in region was out of control and that all “security principles have been violated in one way or another. And we cannot allow this to continue to happen.” The world’s worst civil nuclear disaster occurred in 1986, when a reactor at the Chernobyl complex in northwest Ukraine exploded. Guterres said the International Atomic Energy Agency needed access to the ‘Humanity is one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’, says UN about situation in Zaporizhia. “We fully support the IAEA in all its efforts to create the conditions for the stabilization of the plant,” he stated.

