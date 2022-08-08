Idris Elba is working on a major DC project

During an interview with the journalist Erik Davisof fandangoIdris Elba confirmed that he is working on a big project from A.D.

There are no clues for now, but speculation points to a Suicide Squad spinoff focused on Bloodthirsty.

“I just spoke to Idris Elba about his new film, The Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel or DC project, and he answered DC. He said he’s preparing something really big for DC right now.”

In the comics, Robert DuBois, the first person to assume the identity of Bloodthirsty, made his debut in Superman vol. 2 #4from 1987. Since then, his appearances have almost exclusively taken place in Superman-related titles.

While initially lacking a personal connection to the Man of Steel, Bloodthirsty began his criminal career as an adversary of Superman, after Lex Luthor manipulated DuBois into developing a hatred for the hero and hired him to kill him.

The Suicide Squad is available in the national HBO Max catalogue.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

In relation to the original feature, the cast brings the returns of Viola Davis like Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.