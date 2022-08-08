Idris Elba Reveals He’s Working on a Big, Mysterious New DC Comics Project

After bringing Bloodthirsty to life in The Suicide Squad, Elba could be involved in yet another title with the character.

After the news of Batgirl’s cancellation, due to the major overhaul that Warner Media has been going through, the news for dcnauts is on account of actor Idris Elba, who recently revealed to be involved in the development of a major project for DC Comics.

During an interview with Erik Davis, a journalist for the site fandango and also from Rotten Tomatoes, regarding the thriller The Beast, Elba ended up revealing that her next job will be in a major DC production, hiding details of the nature of the project. Check it out below:

“Just spoke to Idris Elba about his new movie #Beast. I asked what we’ll see him in next – a Marvel or DC project, and he said DC. He said there’s a really big thing being developed for DC right now.”

Considering the actor’s current prestige in Hollywood, and also the transformations that Warner has been undergoing, we can certainly expect great things to come. It’s worth noting that Elba already has a considerable presence in the DCEU, established with the character Bloodthirsty. For those who don’t remember, last year, after The Suicide Squad was critically acclaimed, one of the most talked about figures by viewers was exactly the star, along with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Bolinha (David Dastmalchian).



Warner Bros. Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad.



And if we think about the hypothetical situation of the actor returning as Bloodsport (name in the original), there are numerous possibilities that could involve the character in a new production of the DC Extended Universe: either with a spin off similar to the Peacemaker series, starring John Cena; or even a new chapter of Suicide Squad.

That said, any project that Elba and DC are collaborating on appears to be still in the early stages. The details will likely only become clear when Warner details the famous new 10-year plan for DC in theaters.

