‘I’m worried,’ Biden says in first speech after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan | World

After almost a week of silence in the face of reopened tensions between China and the United States, US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday (8) about the crisis.

Biden said he was “concerned” about the military exercises carried out since Thursday (4) by China around Taiwan, in response to the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the island last week.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and, therefore, considered Pelosi’s visit to the capital Taipei a provocation by the United States.

“I’m worried about the fact that they (China) are moving so much,” the US leader said during a trip to the state of Delaware. “But I don’t think they’ll do anything more than they’re already doing.”

Understand the importance of Taiwan

During the military exercises, the largest ever carried out by China on the outskirts of Taiwan, Beijing used live ammunition – something uncharacteristic – and fired 11 missiles into the island’s sea.in addition to invading the island’s airspace dozens of times.

The tests were scheduled to take place until Sunday (7), but this Monday (8), Beijing announced that it would continue the exercises, with no scheduled end date. The extension ignores calls from Western and neighboring countries for the exercises to be stopped and prolongs an unprecedented crisis between Beijing and Washington.

After all, what is Taiwan and why is the island strategic for world powers

The dispute between China and the Taiwanese government over the island has been going on for decades, ever since opposition to the communists took refuge there.

The island of Taiwan was taken over by China from Japan in 1945 after World War II. But soon after, China entered Civil War, with communist and nationalist forces clashing. The communists, led by Mao Tse-tung, won the conflict, and with that, the nationalists fled to Taiwan, took the island and declared the Nationalist Republic of China there. They claimed to be China’s legitimate government in exile.

Beijing, which has since been led by the Communist Party, claims that Taiwan remains part of its territory and that it will take it back, by force if necessary.

Over the past few decades, however, both sides have “parked” their causes: neither Beijing has attempted to invade the island, nor Taipei has gone ahead with its plans to become independent.

But that strategy has changed in recent years. Current Chinese President Xi Jinping, seeking re-election, has hardened his speech against Taiwan again. and resumed military exercises around the island in the last year. The posture coincided with the coming to power, in the United States, of the Democrat Joe Biden, who constantly speaks out in favor of Taiwan independencea subject his predecessor, Donald Trump, barely touched on.