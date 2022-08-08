Simon Pegg was in the same boat as the public when he discovered the Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 titles through the first trailer for the upcoming sequel. Plot details for the next two films are currently under wraps, though it is expected to cover a story as they are being titled Dead Reckoning Part One and Two. The main story element known for Mission Impossible 7 is that Esai Morales is the film’s main antagonist, having taken over the role after Nicholas Hoult left due to scheduling conflicts.

Pegg is one of several franchise veterans returning to Mission: Impossible 7 alongside Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny, who is making his first appearance since the original film. The sequel will also mark franchise debuts from Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell and Marcin Dorociński, among others. After several COVID-related delays, production in Mission: Impossible 7 ended in September 2021, and while those behind the film have to keep quiet about its specifics, one star has an interesting story about how he learned about an important element of the sequel.

In a recent interview with colliderSimon Pegg shared some insights for the long-awaited Mission: Impossible 7 and 8. When asked how long he knew the sequel titles would be settling of accounts, Pegg revealed that he hilariously discovered them through the trailer released a few months ago and messaged writer/director Christopher McQuarrie to ask about it. See what Pegg said below:

“You know what? I found out the day of the trailer and not from Chris McQuarrie. I found out from the trailer. No, no one told me. So I texted McQ and was like ‘Dead Reckoning? to tell us that at some point?’ I heard it would be something else, but I like it. I like it because it reminds me of what… Land of the Dead was originally called Dead Reckoning. So finally, I’m going to be in a movie called Dead Reckoning.”

As Pegg recalls, the work of George A. Romero Land of the Dead went through a difficult development cycle with its title, as the legendary filmmaker clashed with original studio 20th Century Fox over their desire to name it. Night of the Undead rather than settling of accounts, as Romero wanted. Romero later learned that the motivations for the studio’s naming debate stemmed from his desire to own the rights to the franchise, resulting in Romero leaving and working with Universal Pictures on the project. While it’s unclear why Romero finally decided Land of the Dead rather than settling of accountsseems likely to have resulted from the studio’s desire to more easily market it as part of its undead franchise.

Pegg made a cameo Land of the Dead alongside his frequent collaborator and friend Edgar Wright, as Romero fell in love with his work in Shaun of the Dead the previous year. Given the fast-paced nature of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, it’s understandable that a final subtitle wasn’t provided to Pegg or her co-stars during filming, although Pegg has indicated that it fits the films’ theme perfectly. Only time will tell how this resonates with the sequel when Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

