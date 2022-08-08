Impossible 8″ Holt McCallany Scale for “Mindhunter” Sequel

Starring and produced by Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible 8” is expected to hit theaters only in June 2024

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 7/29/2022 at 10:48 am – Updated at 11:01 am

Holt McCallanyan actor known for his work in “Fight Club” and “Mindhunter”, has been confirmed in the cast of “Mission: Impossible – Settlement Part 2”, the eighth film in the franchise with Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”). Despite the novelty, the deadline stated that the star’s role in the sequel has not been revealed.

McCallany joins the team, which in addition to cruisealso has Henry Czerny (“Bloody Wedding”), Hayley Atwell (“Agent Carter”), Shea Whigham (“Gaslit”) and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy). Cary Elwes, Angela Bassett were recently confirmed as the news of the casting. About that, Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune”) return to the cast as the agent Benji and ilsarespectively.

Still without a synopsis revealed, the film will follow the events of “Mission: Impossible 7 – Settlement Part 1”, whose same text remains secret. So far, it is known what was revealed in the preview of the film. it starts with Ethan Hunt (cruise) taking a scolding from Kittridge (Czerny) in the film that originated the saga, from 1996.

“Your days of fighting for the greater good are over”says the former spy chief. “This is our chance to control the truth… the concepts of right and wrong for the whole world for centuries to come. You are dead, and yet you must choose a side.”he completes.

After changes in release dates due to the Covid-10 pandemic, “Mission: Impossible 7” is expected to hit US theaters on July 14, 2023, while “Mission: Impossible 8” will premiere on June 28, 2024. .

