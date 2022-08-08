In meeting with bankers, Bolsonaro again attacks polls and TSE

posted on 08/08/2022 15:44 / updated on 08/08/2022 16:51



(credit: Reproduction / Social Media)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) returned to attack the electoral system and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Monday (08/08). In a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and the National Confederation of Financial Institutions (CNF), in São Paulo, the Chief Executive quipped that the sector should not spend money on cyber defense, but ‘catch’ technology of the Court that is “impassable, impenetrable, impregnable”. Since the beginning of electronic voting in Brazil, in 1996, no case of fraud has been identified and proven.

“I don’t understand how you spend a fortune on cyber defense. I don’t understand. We have it there in Brasília, there’s an insurmountable, impenetrable, impregnable organ. They go there to get their technology. ‘. “Oh, Bolsonaro is not a democrat”. The other side is democratic”, he said in reference to the Letter for Democracy, signed by Febraban itself and which will be read on the 11th.

“So much so that, according to the press, he has just signed the pro-democracy letter [aponta uma foto com Lula e Janja]. Beautiful photo, next to the young wife, right? Now, the same guy, old photo with our dear Daniel Ortega from Nicaragua who yesterday decided to close all Catholic radio stations in his country. It’s the same guy who went to campaign for Chávez, he was on the side of Maduro, Pepe Mujica,” he fired at the PT.

Bolsonaro also insisted that the Armed Forces have an active role in the investigation of the October election. “Voting is the soul of democracy and we fight for transparency, nothing more than that. And if the Armed Forces were invited to participate in the commission and presented suggestions, let the technical teams discuss. this approach and this conversation”, he continued. However, the TSE has already stated that the three items identified as “not accepted” were duly analyzed in accordance with the current electoral legislation.

“The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) informs that the three proposals for the improvement of the elections, indicated as not accepted by the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira and by Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza, have already been analyzed and considered by the Electoral Court. Court informs that they received, like dozens of other proposals, the due referrals, which respected the electoral legislation in force”, he informed in a note.