INSS application will allow certificate analysis

INSS policyholders who need to undergo medical examination will be able to register medical documentation through the Meu INSS app

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Revealed the list of those who need to update CadÚnico

On July 29, the Ministry of Labor and the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) published joint Ordinance No. through the Meu INSS app (available for Android and iOS), so that the assessment of the certificate is carried out remotely by a federal medical expert.

Temporary disability benefit

In addition, the ordinance also waives the issuance of a conclusive opinion by the Federal Medical Examiner for cases of incapacity for the insured to work.

According to the ministry, the ordinance “enables the granting of a temporary disability benefit (former sick pay) through analysis of a medical certificate or report presented by the applicant”.

It is also provided by the decree that the granting of this type of benefit will be carried out through document analysis by the INSS. “It will only be possible in locations where the time between scheduling and carrying out the medical examination is more than 30 days,” the ministry said.

In this way, the forecast is that the measure will speed up the expert service of policyholders and reduce the waiting time for expertise.

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

Information

All elements that must be included in the documentation to be presented for the granting of the benefit are included in the ordinance.

“In addition to being legible and without erasures”, the medical certificate or report must contain information such as:

Applicant’s full name;

Date of issuance of the document (less than 30 days from the date of entry of the application);

Disease Information or International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems (ICD);

Signature and stamp of the professional with the registration of the Class Council; and

Start date and estimated time of removal.

Time

According to the ordinance, the benefits granted through the analysis of the certificate cannot last longer than 90 days, “even if not consecutively”. In addition, the application for a new benefit through the attestation analysis will only be possible after 30 days of the last analysis performed.

If the benefit is not granted because of non-compliance with the requirements determined in the ordinance, the insured person may schedule an in-person medical examination.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com