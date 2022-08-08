Investigation rules out self-defense in fighter’s death

The investigation into the murder of fighter Leandro Lo, killed this weekend during a party in São Paulo, ruled out self-defense on the part of police officer Henrique Velozo, responsible for the shot that hit the sportsman in the forehead. The shooter was charged with qualified homicide and is in preventive detention for 30 days – extendable for another 30.

According to the calculation of UOL Esportethe authorities treat the case as a murder due to the fact that the bullet hit the face, and not the lower parts of the 33-year-old paulista’s body, which could characterize self-defense.

In an interview granted this afternoon, the delegate José Eduardo Jorge, holder of the 16th DP of Vila Clementino, stated that the weapon used by fast in the crime was the property of the Military Police.

“What we do know is that there was a misunderstanding within the show. The people involved, over a bottle that we are still investigating, had a falling out. […] According to witnesses heard on the day of the events, the fighter would have immobilized the police officer on the ground. When that ‘let it go’ gang [entrou], the policeman would have gotten up, turned around and faced the fighter. Then he took out the pistol and shot himself in the forehead. [de Leandro Lo]. [A pistola] it belongs to the corporation, it is seized along with the cell phone”, he began. It is still not possible to know if the policeman had ingested alcohol on the night of the crime.

The delegate also told how Velozo’s posture was as soon as he arrived at the police station. “He has already been formally indicted in the murder. He was indicted because he presented himself to his corporation. He didn’t say anything, he didn’t even greet the authority with ‘good morning’ or ‘see you later’. It’s his right.”

Ten armed at the event

In addition to the person responsible for the shooting, nine other people were carrying weapons during the show at Clube Sírio, as explained by Jorge.

“There were nine more armed people inside, including people who were working, such as civil, military and penitentiaries police who were escorting. It’s the procedure. The policeman himself too.”

Also according to the authority, the image provided by the Syrian club at the time of the shooting “is very bad”. “There is no condition for you to recognize anyone”, concluded the delegate.