iPad Pro could get new Smart Connector with 4 pins

Virtually all models of iPads latest, except the iPad mini, have a Smart Connector — which is nothing more than a string of three pins used to connect the tablet to external hardware/accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Now, new information released by the blog Macotakara realize that the next generation of 12.9 and 11-inch iPad Pros will have an updated Smart Connector with four pins (instead of three). In addition, it is possible that Apple will add an additional connector, which would be implemented in the “top and bottom side edges” of tablets.

Apparently, the additional pin could make it easier to power accessories through the Smart Connector; however, this could also mean that the new iPad Pro will not be compatible with current accessories.

It’s unclear, though, whether these connectors will replace the existing Smart Connector, located on the lower back of iPad Pros. Also according to the information, the chassis design of the next high-end iPads will remain the same.

While the number of pins might be questionable, having two connectors would offer the possibility of using up to two smaller accessories, one at each end of the tablet — especially on a possible 14.1″ iPad — but to what extent this is interesting is also questionable.

11″ and 12.9″ iPad Pro

