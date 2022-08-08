Is Grease on Netflix? (Where to stream Grease 2022)

With John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Didi Conn and Jeff Conaway, Grease is one of the most iconic and beloved musicals to ever grace the silver screen.

Its soundtrack is filled with some of the greatest original tracks that have kept generations singing for decades. The film inspired a sequel, was a successful Broadway production, and has some of the most recognizable characters in the movie business.

Despite being released nearly five decades ago, it is a film that continues to hold a special place in viewers’ hearts, with new generations being introduced to the film through its enduring legacy.

There’s never a bad time to go back to Rydell High to chat with Danny, Sandy and all our favorite characters. But figuring out where you can stream the movie can be a daunting task with the number of streamers available right now.

Is Grease on Netflix?

While Netflix is ​​home to many iconic movies, Grease is not currently available to stream on Netflix and it is still unclear when the film may be available to stream on Netflix again. Although the film was already available to stream, it was removed in 2020 and has not returned since.

Where can you stream Grease online? (2022)

As long as you won’t find Grease on Netflix, the movie is currently streaming on several other streaming platforms! Starting in August 2022, fans with select subscriptions can watch the film on Hulu and Amazon Prime. Grease is also streaming on Paramount+, which will soon become home to the spinoff series, Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies.