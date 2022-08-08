Isle of the Dead | Production of the pilot episode has been completed

Production on the pilot episode of Isle of the Dead, spin-off from the critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic series The Walking Dead, has recently concluded.

Actors Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan, respectively, in this spin-off that continues the story of The Walking Dead.

In a recent interview, Cohan and Morgan revealed the completion of filming for the pilot, and said they are looking forward to fans being able to follow the next series in the franchise.

Check out what they revealed about Isle of the Dead below:

“We can’t wait for you to see it. We just wrapped up the first episode,” revealed Cohan. “I love giving out all kinds of spoilers, but you know we can’t do that. But things obviously happened to [Maggie e Negan], for these two people in conflict. Just saying that, it will be very exciting.” Cohan added: “It’s everything you probably want and more, and we can’t wait for you to see it.” Shifting from rural Virginia woods to New York’s urban setting is “something our viewers have certainly never seen,” Morgan joked. “It’s certainly something Maggie and Negan have never faced. So I’m really excited for everyone to see what we’re working on here. These six episodes are going to tear you apart.”

The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a world destroyed by zombies, living their internal conflicts. The drama sometimes moves away from the “zombies” theme to follow more personal matters, emphasizing the personality of normal people who are altered by the tragedy.

We know that the story of Isle of the Dead takes place in New York and will feature Negan and Maggie traveling together, facing other threats.

Eli Jornewho previously wrote and produced the main series, is the writer and producer.

Titled Isle of the Dead, the first season of the spinoff will have six episodes. Scheduled to premiere in 2023 at AMCwill follow Maggie and Negan‎‎ through a post-apocalyptic New York.