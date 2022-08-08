Isle of the Dead will bring “a lot of action and conflict”, says producer

Architect of The Walking Dead Universe AMC, Scott Gimple is very excited about Isle of the Dead, a spin-off series starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan.

‎”Our team rocked the last eight episodes of ‎‎The Walking Dead‎‎. The story of Maggie and Negan in this final stretch is incredible.”

Stated during participation in Talking Dead: The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022‎‎.

“I think that raised the bar, and we tried our best to top them with Isle of the Dead. It’s almost like an asylum, and (Maggie and Negan) are dragged into it. There is a lot of conflict. There’s a lot of action. The zombies are crazy. The rats in that town are crazy. Eli Jorné is the showrunner, and they are doing an amazing job.” ‎

We know the story takes place in New York and will feature Negan and Maggie traveling together, facing other threats.

Eli Jornewho previously wrote and produced the main series, is the writer and producer.

Titled Isle of the Dead, the first season of the spinoff will have six episodes. Scheduled to premiere in 2023 at AMCwill follow Maggie and Negan‎‎ through a post-apocalyptic New York.

READ TOO:

The Walking Dead follows a group of survivors of a world destroyed by zombies, living their internal conflicts. The drama sometimes moves away from the “zombies” theme to follow more personal matters, emphasizing the personality of normal people who are altered by the tragedy.