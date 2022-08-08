Israel and Islamic Jihad confirm truce after 41 deaths – News









Israel accepted on Sunday (7) the truce proposed by Egypt in the Gaza Strip. Hours later, it was the turn of the Islamic Jihad armed group to confirm its adherence to the agreement, after three days of attackswhat left at least 41 Palestinians dead, including children.

“A truce agreement was recently concluded, which includes Egypt’s commitment to act in favor of the release of two prisoners, (Basem) Al Saadi and (Khalil) Awawdeh,” Mohamed Al Hindi, head of the political arm of Islamic Jihad.

The talks represent a ray of hope for an end to the most serious escalation of violence in Gaza after the 11-day war in May 2021.

Since Friday (5), the Israeli army bombs Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza, a 362 square kilometer territory that has been under Israeli blockade for more than 15 years and is home to 2.3 million people. The rationale for the attacks is that they are targeted at weapons manufacturing sites.







the negotiations





Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al Sisi said mediators spoke with parties “24 hours a day” to end the violence.

An Islamic Jihad source cited “high-level” discussions for a truce, but warned that the “resistance will not end if the aggression and crimes of the occupation [israelense] are not interrupted”.

On Sunday, the group launched rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time since the escalation of violence began, but the projectiles were shot down by the army. Israel claims to have neutralized the entire “high-ranking military wing of Islamic Jihad in Gaza”.











The list includes Taysir al Jabari “Abu Mahmud”, one of the top leaders of the armed group, killed on Friday in Gaza, and Khaled Mansour, a top commander, who died in an attack in Rafah.

The Gaza Health Ministry announced that the clashes had killed more than 31 Palestinians, including 6 children, and left 275 wounded. “The situation is very bad,” Mohamed Abu Salmiya, director of Gaza’s Shifa hospital, told AFP. “They arrive wounded every minute.”

Israeli authorities reject the accusation and say that several Palestinian children died Saturday night in Jabalia, in northern Gaza, victims of the failed launch of rockets towards Israel, and not as part of its army’s offensive.

The Israeli army says it attacked 139 Islamic Jihad positions. It also reports that the militants launched more than 600 rockets and mortars, but that at least 100 projectiles fell on Palestinian territory.











In Jerusalem on Sunday, hundreds of Israelis celebrated a Jewish holiday, with nationalists visiting the Esplanade of Mosques, known among Jews as the Temple Mount. This part of the city is in the eastern sector of the city, occupied and annexed by Israel, a source of tensions and violent clashes between Israeli forces and the Palestinians.

Israel claims its attacks began “preemptively” in the face of possible reprisals after the arrest of an Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank days earlier.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli army announced the arrest of 20 members of the Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank. Another 20 militants of the organization were arrested on Saturday (6).

Hamas, the Islamist movement that has ruled Gaza since 2007, issued a statement against Israeli “incursions”, which could lead to an “out of control” situation. This movement, which has fought several wars against Israel, remains outside the current conflict.











Daily life in Gaza has come to a standstill, and the territory’s only power plant had to stop operations this Saturday, due to a lack of fuel, caused by Israel’s blockade of entrances to the enclave since Tuesday (2).

The Ocha (United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs) warned of the “serious risk” that the conflict poses to the “continuity of essential basic services”. In southern and central Israel, civilians were forced to seek bomb shelters.

At least two people were hospitalized with shrapnel injuries, and 13 were slightly injured as they tried to reach shelters, emergency services said Magen David Adom.









