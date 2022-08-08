‘It’s therapeutic to play flawed people,’ says Jackson-Cohen

Hey casting agents, listen up: Oliver Jackson-Cohen is interested in lighter roles. That’s not to say he didn’t like the darker, even scarier characters he’s played in recent years, but his mother warns that he needs a break.

The mother’s comment came last year when Jackson-Cohen arrived in Vancouver to film the new series “Surface”, now broadcast weekly on Apple TV+. “She said, ‘You’re not going to make one of those sad boys of yours, are you?’ And I said, ‘What’s it like?’ I might like to see,'” the actor said, laughing. “So that kind of stuck with me…”.

HURRY

The last few years have been very busy. Among the most recent highlights of Jackson-Cohen’s career are the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House” and its sequel, “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” He also terrified Elisabeth Moss in “The Invisible Man” and played Dakota Johnson’s controlling husband in “The Lost Daughter.” But he took a break in this summer’s romantic comedy “Mr. Malcom’s List,” an experience he described as “a delightful romp.”

In “Surface,” Jackson-Cohen stars opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw as James, a husband desperately trying to keep up appearances of a happy marriage after an accident causes his wife, Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), to lose her memory. long term. The more James tries to hide past problems, the more Sophie becomes suspicious and distant.

“It’s very interesting when someone is keeping a lot of secrets,” he said. “It creates a lot of tension, and if you’re not allowed to say certain things and you’re holding back a lot, people can perceive it in a lot of different ways. I hope it worked and it feels overprotective or controlling or whatever – even But I hope that as the show continues and peels away the layers, people will realize what’s underneath.”

Veronica West, creator and showrunner of “Surface,” says it’s the balance between mystique and closeness that brings “something super special to Olly’s performance” on the series. “He has an intensity that can feel dangerous, but he’s also charismatic and magnetic. I remember the first time we met in person. There was a song playing and he started doing a little shrug and I was like, ‘That’s the thing. goofy and charming on Earth’. And we ended up incorporating that into a scene – he seems a little menacing in the subtext, but he also has this immense charm. I think that’s James’ duality.”

ATTRACTED BY PAIN

Jackson-Cohen says she finds “it’s therapeutic” to play flawed people. “I don’t know what that says about me, but I’m drawn to people’s pain. I find the expression of that pain a comforting thing.” For now, Jackson-Cohen is back in Vancouver alongside Jenna Coleman, filming a series for Prime Video called “Wilderness,” which he describes as “not lighthearted at all.”





Then he hopes there will be another season of “Surface”, which he likes because he has known Mbatha-Raw for years. “I did one of my first jobs with Gugu when I was 19. We enjoyed an episode of something very questionable on the BBC, we’ve known each other since then, and she’s a wonderful human being.”