“It’s time to be ashamed of yourself”, says Hulk after Atlético-MG’s setback – 07/08/2022

Atlético-MG completed five consecutive games without winning this season, counting Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa Libertadores, and the most recent setback was the defeat to Athletico-PR, 3-2, at Mineirão. Galo had the advantage twice, but took the turn in the 51st minute of the final stage. After the third consecutive defeat in the Brasileirão, striker Hulk made tough demands on his teammates.

“It’s time to be ashamed of yourself, to have more maturity and more experience. Or else we’ll be regretting all the time”, said Atlético’s number 7.

“You have to be more experienced, smarter when you’re winning the game. Hold the result, which we did very well last year. But this year we’re having a hard time finishing, we have to be more careful. We have to be more mature.” , we have to learn. If you don’t learn from your mistakes, it’s difficult. We have to put our feet on the ground, put our heads in place, have more humility and learn from our mistakes”, lamented the Atletico striker, in the mixed zone of Mineirão .

In the match against Athletico-PR, Hulk was on the bench, since on Wednesday he has the game with Palmeiras, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. As they drew in the first leg, in Belo Horizonte, Atlético need to win at Allianz Parque. Hulk was confident in the classification, but again asked his teammates to learn from their mistakes.

“We are sinning a lot, we have to learn from our mistakes and we are making a lot of mistakes. It’s no use playing well, creating a lot and at the end of the game regretting the result. It’s all the players’ fault. team, I’m here to assume our responsibility, that of the players. We have to be more mature and smarter, because we learn from mistakes. We’ve been making a lot of mistakes and we’re not learning.”

The defeat to Athletico-PR practically took Atlético-MG out of the dispute for the Brasileirão title. The current national champion is 13 points behind leader Palmeiras.