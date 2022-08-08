Leandro Lo case: Police officer accused of killing the fighter had already been convicted of assault and contempt – São Paulo

Military Police Lieutenant Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo, 30, accused of having shot fighter Leandro Lo in the head during a pagode show at Clube Sírio, in the south of São Paulo, in the early hours of Sunday, the 7th, he had already been convicted of disrespecting and assaulting colleagues in uniform in 2017. Velozo surrendered to the PM’s Internal Affairs Office late Sunday afternoon. , after having the arrest decreed for the death of the world champion of Jiu Jitsuburied this Monday, 8, at Morumby Cemeteryin the southern part of the city.

Ivã Siqueira Júnior, the athlete’s lawyer, reported, based on the testimony of witnesses, that the discussion started when the PM, during the event, went towards the table where the fighter and other friends were and started stirring drinks. As a reaction to the policeman’s insistence, Lo applied a jiu-jitsu move to immobilize him. “At that moment, the boy got up, turned around and shot Leandro in the head,” said Ivã Siqueira. The officer also allegedly kicked the victim twice when she was on the ground.

In a note, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) stated that the PM “regrets what happened” and opened an administrative investigation to investigate the case. The policeman was taken to the Romão Gomes military prison. He was heard by the police authority and will be sent to a custody hearing later this Monday, 8. The case remains under investigation by the 16th DP (Vila Clementino).

previous indictment

On October 27, 2017, the policeman was off duty at The Week nightclub, in Lapa, west of the city, celebrating his cousin’s entry into the corporation. On that occasion, while returning from the bathroom, his cousin was assaulted by seven individuals, suffering bodily harm. He tried to defend his cousin and was also attacked.

The Military Police were called around 4:20 am. Velozo was nervous and excited, making the work of the military who attended to the occurrence difficult. In addition to contempt, he also punched his colleague in uniform.

“Corporation officer who, in civilian clothes and time off, ends up punching a military police officer in the arm who went to attend to a disturbance at a nightclub, in which the appellant was in the company of his cousin. A crime that had been disqualified in the first degree for the crime of bodily harm, of which the officer had been acquitted for lack of materiality of the crime, since the slap did not leave any injuries in the square. Modification in the second instance. Video of the aggression confirms the violence against the inferior “, according to the judgment of the Military Justice Court of São Paulo.

It is said that Velozo practiced violence against an inferior (subordinate), consisting of punching soldier Flávio Alves Ferreira in the face. “The square extends its arm, seeking to keep the appellant away, but First Lieutenant Velozo punches soldier Flávio in the arm, and still tries to punch him in the face”, the document also highlighted.

Velozo ended up being restrained by security at the nightclub, at which time the police disarmed him, as he had his gun in his waistband.

On September 15, 2020, the Special Justice Council dismissed the complaint against the police officer. At the time, he was acquitted of charges of assault and offense to the integrity or health of others, but was sentenced to six months in detention for the crime of contempt for military personnel.

The Public Ministry of the State of São Paulo (MP-SP) appealed the decision, aiming at sentencing the appellee to the minimum penalties established for the crimes.

On May 13, 2021, he was sentenced by the Court of Military Justice in the second instance to nine months of detention for the crimes of aggression against a subordinate and contempt for an officer, served in an open regime.

On social networks, before having his accounts closed, the policeman mentioned having a degree in Law, with a specialization in Legal Sciences, and training in Physical Education. He also introduced himself as a behavioral analyst. He used to post pictures in uniform, with weapons, on yachts and receiving his purple belt in jiu-jitsu.

So far, we have not located the person responsible for defending the police officer.