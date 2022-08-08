Leandro Lo’s body will be buried in SP; PM who shot turned himself in

posted on 08/08/2022 05:45 / updated on 08/08/2022 05:46



Leandro Lo, jiu-jitsu fighter killed in a show in SP – (Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/@beatrizlina via @leandrolojj)

World jiu-jitsu champion Leandro Lo, 33, was shot in the head during a pagode show at Clube Sírio, in São Paulo’s South Zone, on Sunday morning (8/7), by an off-duty military police officer. The athlete, who would have been shot after a disagreement with the shooter, had brain death confirmed. PM Lieutenant Henrique Otavio Oliveira, 30, surrendered to the corporation’s Internal Affairs Office on Sunday night and was arrested. Leandro’s wake should start this morning and the funeral is scheduled for 4 pm, in São Paulo.

The State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP) reported that the Military Police opened an administrative investigation to investigate the case.

Leandro Lo’s lawyer, Ivã Siqueira Júnior, reported, based on the testimony of witnesses, that the discussion started when the PM, during the event, went towards the table where the fighter and other friends were and started stirring the drinks. . The world champion would not have liked it and, as a reaction, applied a jiu-jitsu blow to immobilize the suspect. The officer also allegedly kicked the victim twice when she was on the ground. “At that moment, the boy got up, turned around and shot Leandro in the head,” said Siqueira.

Also according to the lawyer, the fact that he was a military policeman would have made it possible for him to enter the show with the weapon. The case was registered as an attempted murder and is being investigated by the 16th Police District (DP) of the capital.

Eight-time jiu-jitsu world champion, São Paulo native Leandro Lo is treated as one of the main names in the sport. In his curriculum, the athlete also accumulates World Cup, Brazilian and Pan-American Championship titles.



