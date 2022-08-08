Leandro Lo’s mother says that the PM who killed her son was also a jiu-jitsu player, knew the athlete and caused confusion at the show | Sao Paulo

Fátima Lo, mother of Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, jiu-jitsu world champion, said this Monday (8) that the military police officer who shot and killed her son was also a martial artist, knew the athlete and caused confusion. in a pagode show at Clube Sírio, in the South Zone of São Paulo, this weekend (see video above).

“He was a fighter in life, on the mats he only brought us joy. He was very concerned about his family. He was joy in person and a person who did that to him… And the person knew him, because he was from jiu -jitsu too, and it ended up happening. The person was already there for that, for sure, he was for that, but we don’t know why.”

“Because there’s no explanation, the stupid way it happened. Because he caused a mess, people, precisely for Leandro to react and in that he took my son’s life”, said Fátima in an interview with TV Globo.

The statement was given in front of the Morumby Cemetery, in the South Zone of the capital, where Leandro’s wake took place. The athlete died this Sunday (7) after being shot in the head by Military Police Lieutenant Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo during a presentation by the Pixote group.

Henrique, who was off duty and without uniform on the day of the fight, showed up on Sunday at the PM’s Internal Affairs Office, where he was arrested. The Civil Police, which is investigating the case, asked for the arrest of the military policeman. By order of Justice, the lieutenant was temporarily imprisoned for 30 days. He is being held in the Romão Gomes military prison, in the North Zone.

The report was unable to locate the PM’s defense for comment until the last update of this report.

Earlier, Leandro’s mother posted a tribute to her son on social media.

“My hero, beautiful mother! You were a gift from God in my life. I will miss you so much, a piece of me is missing. I love you forever beloved son. I will keep the good memories that were many. You made me feel the most beloved mother in the world. Thank you so much for your love, your care. I love you so much, I miss you forever”, wrote Fátima Lo.

The athlete’s body was veiled this Monday morning (8), at the Morumby Cemetery, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

The PM was wanted after fleeing the scene of the crime, according to witnesses. He appeared at the PM’s Internal Affairs Office in the late afternoon of Sunday (7).

The São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP) confirmed that the police officer presented himself to Internal Affairs and that he will be taken to testify at the 17th DP, responsible for the investigation. “Next, he will be sent to the Romão Gomes Prison, remaining at the disposal of Justice”, says the secretary in a note.

Velozo would have been the person who shot Leandro Lo in the head during an argument at a venue in the neighborhood of Indianópolis, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Saturday night (6).

According to the fighter’s lawyer, Leandro was confirmed brain dead. Officially, the Health Department does not confirm the information at the request of the family.

In the document sent to the Court, the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat defines the military police officer as “the perpetrator of the homicide”.

According to Lo’s family lawyer, Ivan Siqueira Junior, the fighter had an argument with the PM. To calm the situation, Lo immobilized the man who, after walking away, he drew a gun and shot the fighter once in the head..

The lawyer says that, after the shooting, the aggressor still kicked Leandro twice on the ground and then fled. Few people heard the sound of the gunshot because the sound was loud due to the show.

A friend of the fighter who witnessed the crime said that the shooter was alone and provoked Lo and five friends, who were at a table.

“He came in, took a bottle of liquor from our table. Lo just immobilized him to calm him down. He took four or five steps and fired,” said the witness, who asked not to be identified.

The athlete was rescued and taken to Arthur Saboya Municipal Hospital, in Jabaquara, also in the South Zone of SP.