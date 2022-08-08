Learn how to put TWO PHOTOS on your WhatsApp profile; the trick has been revealed

Lately many people are looking for how to put two pictures on WhatsApp profile. It would be a kind of trick to duplicate the photo itself, but with two different images. This is what some users have done that has generated curiosity in their contacts.

By default, each user can only use a single photo on their profile at a time. However, there is a way to edit the image to turn two of your photos into just one. So we are going to reveal this trick to you right now. It can be performed on both Android and iOS.

Learn how to put two photos on your WhatsApp profile

To merge two photos on your WhatsApp profile, you will need to download an editing application. Don’t worry, it’s a secure software that doesn’t require a connection to your messenger account.

There is also no need to fear the application’s privacy policies, as nothing within the editing program violates the rules and terms accepted when creating an account within WhatsApp.

Check out the step by step to add two photos to your WhatsApp profile

If you are curious about the procedure and also want to add two photos to your WhatsApp profile, just follow the step-by-step instructions below:

1 – The first thing you should do is open the app store on your smartphone (Play Store or App Store) and search for PicsArt. Download and install the app;

2 – Open PicsArt and go to the “Collages” area;

3 – Tap “Grids” – look for two photos you want to merge in your gallery;

4 – At the top of your screen, the two photos will appear mixed in various types of different models. Drag to the side and see what choices are available;

5 – Choose your preferred model and tap “Next”;

6 – Touch the green outline of the image and drag it vertically or horizontally to adjust the photo;

7 – In “Bordas” you can thin or thicken the frame itself;

8 – After finishing the settings you chose, tap on “Save”;7

9 – Go to “Save” again to keep the image ready in your gallery;

10 – Open WhatsApp and change your profile picture normally, as you always did.

Ready! Now you know how to add two photos to your WhatsApp profile. Let your creativity run wild when creating your personalized photo within the most popular messaging app used in Brazil and around the world.

