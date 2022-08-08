“Loan with option to buy”; Estoril-POR proposal arrives and Flamengo ‘hits the hammer’ on Hugo Souza

O Flamengo continues to live a magical moment in the season, with consecutive victories and especially regaining the confidence he had in 2019, when he piled up cups and didn’t give his opponents chances. Last weekend, the team led by Dorival Júnior went to Morumbi with the reserves, and won São Paulo without difficulties.

Even with the 100% focus on Corinthians, for Libertadores, the board also does not forget everything that involves the reinforcements, even because it is a topic that has been stirring a lot behind the scenes. After confirming some arrivals, possibilities are emerging so that exits can also occurdividing opinions.

In addition to Willian Arão and Gustavo Henrique, who said goodbye to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, another defender started to be considered in Europe: a reserve currently at Mais Querido, Hugo Souza would be wanted by Estoril, from Portugalwho sees many qualities in the goalkeeper and knows the great potential he can show on the pitch.

According to the portal “A Bola”, the Portuguese made an offer to take the young man on loan with an option to buy. However, the Flamengo technical commission understands that the archer is important for the squad and, at the moment, he is Santos’ immediate reserve in the goal, ahead of Diego Alves. In that line, the proposal was refused.