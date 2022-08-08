Londrina vs Cruzeiro: probable lineups for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro finished the preparation for the duel against Londrina

With training this Monday morning (8/8), at Toca da Raposa II, in Belo Horizonte, Cruzeiro closed the preparation to face Londrina. The match valid for the 23rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship will be played at the Café’s stadium, in Londrina, Paraná, this Tuesday (9/8), at 9 pm.

For the game, coach Paulo Pezzolano will have a last-minute drop in the team. Striker Stnio suffered a dislocation in his right shoulder during training this Sunday (7/8) and will undergo examinations for the diagnosis of injury.

Besides him, the Uruguayan coach will not be able to count on the right-back Geovane Jesus, with an injury to his left thigh, and the versatile Leonardo Pais, with an injury to his right foot. In the process of recovery, both players will be absent in the next matches.

Midfielder Willian Oliveira and forward Rafael Silva were also not included in this Tuesday’s game. They complete the physical transition process at Toca II and may once again be options in the duel against Chapecoense, next Saturday (8/13), at 4:30 pm, at Man Garrincha, in Brasília.

New heavenly reinforcement for the rest of the season, right-back Wesley Gasolina has not yet been registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and, therefore, did not travel with the delegation to Paraná.

Probable Cruzeiro team

Therefore, Fox should play with Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Daniel Jnior (Rmulo), Machado (Pablo Siles), Neto Moura and Matheus Bidu; Bruno Rodrigues, Chay and Luvannor (Edu).

Londrina’s probable team

photo: Ricardo Chicarelli/Londrina Adilson Batista will have maximum strength in Londrina against Cruzeiro

Londrina will have maximum strength against Cruzeiro. Coach Adilson Batista should repeat the team that defeated Novorizontino 1-0, at the Jorjo stadium, in Novo Horizonte, in the interior of So Paulo, in the last round.

A probable Londrina for this Tuesday’s game has Matheus Nogueira; Jefferson (Denlson), Saimon, Vilar and Alan Ruschel; Joo Paulo, Mandaca and Geg; Caprini, Douglas Coutinho and Gabriel Santos.

Right opponent of Cruzeiro in the fight for access to Serie A, Londrina is fifth in the classification table, with 33 points – 16 less than Raposa, which leads in isolation.