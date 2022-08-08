Love and Thunder overtakes Thor: Ragnarok at the box office

Thor: Love and Thunder surpassed the box office number of Thor Ragnarok. Until last Sunday (7) Thor 2 had already raised about US$ 699 million.

According to Deadline, Thor: Ragnarok surpassed on average US$ 850 million worldwide, so everything indicates that this number will be surpassed and at the American box office the number reaches almost US$ 700 million.

Check out Thor reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

As for the evaluation of the two productions on the website of Rotten Tomatoes, Thor: Ragnarok, which was released in 2017, currently has a score of 93% from critics and 87% public approval. Check out some comments from the first Marvel God of Thunder movie:

“Beautifully shot with serious kinetic energy by director Taika Waititi, with a crackling script, Thor: Ragnarok is a lot of fun. Suggestion “Song of the Immigrant!”

“Perfectly acceptable as an action movie, but inspired as a comedy – which is probably where the Thor franchise should have been aiming from the start.”

Thor: Love and Thunderwhich was a highly anticipated production in 2022, received rave reviews and was rated 65% by critics and 77% by audiences, a number considered low for a Marvel production on Rotten Tomatoes’ website.

Check out some reviews:

“Film passes through the nervous system without providing any sustenance or even leaving a residue.”

“The Oscar-winning filmmaker has a perfect balance of drama and humor. And that touch is on full display in Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“I will say this about Thor: Love and Thunder, he tries a little bit of everything. Unfortunately, this results in a rather disappointing mess.”

In the film, the hero, played by Chris Hemsworth, lives a journey of self-knowledge, in search of his retirement, but he faces several challenges on the way and needs to face his enemy Gorr, the Butcher of the God (Christian Bale).

For this, he has the help of Valkiria (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman).

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazil.

