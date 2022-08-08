Marilyn Manson used racist abuse against Smashing Pumpkins guitarist in conversation with Johnny Depp Rolling Stone

2016 conversation between Johnny Depp and Marilyn Manson is part of documents used in the case against Amber Heard

Marilyn Manson used racist word against James Ihaguitarist of The Smashing Pumpkinsin homage to Johnny Depp. The text was revealed during the actor’s trial in the case brought against his ex-wife, Amber Heard (via NME).

The conversation took place in 2016, after a Lindsay Usich – wife of manson – against the musician. The message still accuses uisch of “playing an Amber” for involving the police.

Marilyn implied that the process had taken place under the influence of her brother-in-law, James Iha, and “your fat poor mama who wanted to steal the money.” At this time, he used racist slurs against people of Asian descent.

At the end of July, part of the content used in the trial of depp and heard came to the public – including the exchange of messages between the actor and manson.

Verdict

The ex-couple’s trial process began on April 11 and took six weeks before conviction. heard presented images and videos of alleged physical assaults by depp, denied and considered fraud during the trial. She was ordered to pay $10 million to her ex-husband.

The entire defamation lawsuit filed against the actress by depp was based on an article she wrote in 2018 for the newspaper The Washington Post. In it, the artist does not cite Johnny Deppbut claims to be a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

