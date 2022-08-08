Massive fire west of London

Dozens of properties were evacuated and around 60 people had to leave their homes after a massive fire raged in an area of ​​Feltham, west of London. The venue is about 3 km from Heathrow airport.

According to the Fire Department, 10 trucks and about 70 firefighters were involved in fighting the flames. The fire hit trees, bushes and parts of property near the road.

Despite its proximity to the airport, and reports that smoke could be seen from afar, a Heathrow spokesperson told MyLondon that the fire did not affect operations at the site. Therefore, planes continue to land and take off normally.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Images shared on social media show lots of fire and clouds of smoke. More than 40 calls were made to the fire department at around 4:30 pm local time.

Commander Tamer Ozdemir, who is at the scene, said professionals had worked hard to stop the fire from spreading to nearby properties. According to him, this “saved approximately 30 homes on Hereford Road”. About 60 residents were evacuated “due to the amount of smoke”.

“Our drone team is on the scene helping teams identify other hot spots in the surrounding forest,” he explained.

Hounslow Police said they are supporting firefighters from Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, Tooting and nearby fire stations. In a statement on social media, they recommended that people avoid the area.