Max Temperature displays Fast & Furious 5

This Sunday, starting at 12:30 pm, Rede Globo shows, at Maximum Temperature, the film Velozes & Furiosos 5 – Operação Rio. The 2011 American feature, is of the action genre, and has the direction of Justin Lin and screenplay by Chris Morgan. This is the 5th film in the Fast & Furious franchise – which is about to release the 10th film. The production airs right after Esporte Espetacular.

Fast & Furious 5 – Operation Rio Synopsis

Ever since ex-cop Brian O’Conner and Mia Toretto freed Dom from prison, they’ve been traveling the world to evade the authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they are forced to do one last job before gaining their ultimate freedom. Brian and Dom assemble an elite team of car racers to complete the task, but they must face a corrupt businessman as well as a tenacious US federal agent.

Cast

The cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto; Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner; Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto; and Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce. Chris “Ludacris” Bridges is Tej Parker; Matt Schulze is Vince; Sung Kang is Han Lue; Gal Gadot is Gisele Harabo; and Tego Calderón is Leo.

Meanwhile, Don Omar is Santos; Joaquim de Almeida is Hernan Reyes; Dwayne Johnson is Luke Hobbs; Elsa Pataky is Elena Neves; and Michael Irby is Zizi. Furthermore, Joseph Melendez is Chief Almeida; Eva Mendes is Monica Fuentes; Fernando Chien is Wilkes; Alimi Ballard is Fusco; Yorgo Constantine is Boring.

Geoff Meed brings Macroy to life; Luis Da Silva Jr. is Diogo; Luis Gonzaga is the security guard at Casa de Dinheiro in Leblon; Carlos Sanchez is the Evidence Technician. Benjamin Blankenship is the Lead Agent of the DEA; and Jeirmarie Osorio is Rosa.

Where to watch?

If you want to watch the movie uncut and without ads, know that it is available on Star+. In addition, it is possible to check the title by renting it on Amazon Prime Video, Telecine and YouTube.

Box office

In all, the film had a cost of US$125 million, while the revenue achieved was US$626,137.675 million.

critique

The film has received positive reviews since its release. Overall, the title received a Metacritic score of 67 out of 100, based on 29 critics. Meanwhile, on Rotten Tomatoes, it received approval from 78% of 183 critics.

Finally, the critical consensus points out: “Sleek, tall, and over the top, Fast Five proudly embraces its mindless action thrills and breathes new life into the franchise.”

