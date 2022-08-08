Microsoft reveals partnership with Unity

New partnership!

In a post on the official Xbox website, Microsoft revealed that it is starting a new partnership with Xbox. unitythe company responsible for one of the most used game engines in the world.

According to Microsoft, the partnership with Unity will help game developers with a feature of the Azure system, rendering for “real-time 3D experiences”. The feature will allow developers to create more lively worlds as well as work outside of the gaming world. Check out what our dear Sarah Bond said:

“Our commitment to creators is something we share with our longtime partner, Unity, a global leader in real-time 3D technology. We are also committed to expanding 3D content creation and distribution, bringing relevant tools and technologies to a wide range of developers, and making it easier than ever to bring games to gamers.” he said, and added:

“By developing enhanced developer tools, leveraging the latest silicon-to-cloud platform innovation, and simplifying the publishing experience, Unity creators will be able to realize their dreams by bringing their games to more players around the world.” finished.

