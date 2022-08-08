more than 300 thousand receive the values

Pix Caminhoneiro and BEm taxi drivers: more than 300,000 people receive government social programs geared towards fuel. know more

The increase in fuel prices has become a problem in many countries, and it is no different in Brazil. As a result, people who depend on their vehicles to work end up being harmed and losing part of their income with this specific expense.

However, after the approval of the so-called PEC das Bondades and the reduction of ICMS, the situation should change. Now, the government will pay the PIX Caminhoneiro and an Aid for taxi drivers, in order to help with the purchase of fuel. So, to find out more, check out below.

PIX Truck Driver and Taxi Driver Assistance: payments start on August 9

Thus, in the next few days more than 300 thousand people will receive the so-called PIX Caminhoneiro. The social benefit will be paid in the amount of R$ 1 thousand, in six installments. But, as the beginning took place in August and the payment goes until December, truck drivers receive two payments this month. That is, the value of R$ 2 thousand.

In addition, taxi drivers will also be entitled to a value every month. This is the payment of the BEm Taxi driver, in the amount of R$ 1 thousand. However, in August, the benefit will also double, in the amount of R$ 2 thousand.

Thus, in the case of truck drivers, the PIX Caminhoneiro begins to be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Taxi drivers will have to wait a little longer: in this case, payments start on August 16th.

Will more people start to win the Gas Voucher in August?

It is worth remembering that app drivers are not entitled to the values ​​of this social program. This is because, according to the government, it is difficult to verify driver data, since the profession still does not have any type of regulation.

